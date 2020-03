March 31 (Reuters) - Hengxing Gold Holding Co Ltd:

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.1 PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB214.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB260.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB845.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB830 MILLION

* SINCE JANUARY 2020, OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACT ON GROUP'S PRODUCTION OPERATIONS