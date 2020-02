Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hengxing Gold Holding Co Ltd:

* HENGXING GOLD HOLDING CO LTD - TEMPORARILY DELAYING RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF GROUP’S GOLD MOUNTAIN MINE IN XINJIANG AUTONOMOUS REGION TO 10 FEB

* HENGXING GOLD HOLDING CO LTD - UPDATES REGARDING IMPACT- OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA ON MINE OPERATION

* HENGXING GOLD HOLDING - LESS PRODUCTION DAYS MAY RESULT IN FEWER GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: