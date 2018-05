May 2 (Reuters) - Hennessy Advisors Inc:

* HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.58 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 6% TO $14.0 MILLION.

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT DECREASED 1% TO $6.58 BILLION AT QUARTER END

* AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, UPON WHICH REVENUE IS EARNED, INCREASED 4% TO $6.90 BILLION AT QUARTER END