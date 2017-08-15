BRIEF-Henry Morgan clarifies on statements by ASIC about co

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Henry Morgan Ltd

* ASIC has found that forecast revenues for businesses of jb financial were clearly not in vicinity of $96 million

* ASIC expressed view that these forecasts implied an historical (or current) turnover rather than forecast turnover

* Company retracts that statement insofar as it relates to jb financial's broking arm profitability as at 12 December 2016

* acknowledges that this reference to a turnover of approximately $96 million should not have been included in announcement of 26 May 2017

* retracts that statement where it appears in any other announcements, including those made by co on 5 Jan 2017, 23 Jan 2017 and 23 June