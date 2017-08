June 23 (Reuters) - Henry Morgan Ltd

* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd

* Consideration for acquisition of genesis is $11 million, half of which is payable by way of shares in JB Financial issued at $6.14 per share

* "Significant synergies are expected included reduced dealing costs through scale"