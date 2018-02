Feb 28 (Reuters) - Henry Morgan Ltd:

* ‍ UPDATES ON JBL OFFER TO ACQUIRE JB FINANCIAL SHARES​

* ‍REVISED CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $6.60 PER JB FINANCIAL SHARE​

* ‍JOHN BRIDGEMAN WILL ISSUE 3 ORDINARY SHARES IN JBL PLUS 1 OPTION IN SAME CLASS FOR EACH JB FINANCIAL SHARE OWNED BY CO​