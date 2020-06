June 25 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN AMENDS AND EXTENDS FINANCING FACILITIES

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - AMENDS AND EXTENDS $350 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY AND $1 BILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHELF FACILITIES

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - $1 BILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHELF FACILITIES WITH THREE LEADING INSURANCE COMPANIES WERE ALSO AMENDED AND EXTENDED

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - MATURITY OF $350 MILLION FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JUNE 2023.