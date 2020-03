March 26 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF A CORONAVIRUS 2019 (COVID-19) POINT-OF-CARE ANTIBODY RAPID TEST

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - TEST DELIVERS RESULTS WITHIN 15 MINUTES FROM A PINPRICK WITH NO INSTRUMENTATION REQUIRED

* HENRY SCHEIN - ANTICIPATES HAVING AT LEAST SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND TESTS AVAILABLE BY MARCH 30 & SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED AVAILABILITY BEGINNING IN APRIL