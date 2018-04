April 23 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN - AS PART OF DEAL WITH VETS FIRST & BEFORE CLOSING, CO EXPECTS TO BUY MINORITY INTEREST IN U.S. ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $365 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2HRYdsf) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)