March 19 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ‍ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING​ - SEC FILING

* HENRY SCHEIN - GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018

* HENRY SCHEIN - ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD