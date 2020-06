BRIEF-Henry Schein - CEO Agreed To Extend Agreement To Temporary Reduction Of 100% Of His Base Salary Through Q4

June 22 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN - CEO STANLEY BERGMANHAS AGREED TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF 100% OF HIS BASE SALARY FROM APRIL 6 THROUGH END OF Q4

* HENRY SCHEIN- CFO, THREE MOST HIGHLY PAID EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AS OF DEC 28, 2019 TO HAVE TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS AT 37.5% FROM JUNE 29 UNTIL LATER DATE

* HENRY SCHEIN - MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OTHER THAN NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS TO HAVE SALARIES REDUCED BY 18.75% DURING SAME PERIOD