BRIEF-Henry Schein Inc amended and restated private shelf agreement, dated as of Aug 9, 2010

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc

* Henry Schein Inc - on September 15, co amended and restated its private shelf agreement, dated as of August 9, 2010

* Henry Schein Inc - amended private shelf agreement to, among other things, extend outside date for issuance period to September 15, 2020

* Henry Schein Inc - on September 15, company amended and restated its master note facility, dated as of August 9, 2010

* Henry Schein Inc - amended master note facility to increase aggregate principal amount of notes available under facility from $275 million to $300 million

* Henry Schein Inc - amended master note facility to extend outside date for issuance period to september 15, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2haFsaa) Further company coverage: