April 20 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - ENTERED INTO A NEW $700 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - NEW FACILITY, WHICH MATURES IN APRIL 2021

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - NEW FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $500 MILLION TERM FACILITY AND A $200 MILLION REVOLVING FACILITY