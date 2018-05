May 21 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN - SEC FILING

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO'S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING