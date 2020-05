BRIEF-Henry Schein Posts Q1 EPS Of $0.91 From Continuing Operations

May 5 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $2.4 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.32 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S WORLDWIDE RESULTS FOR MONTH OF MARCH

* HENRY SCHEIN - COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT DENTAL BUSINESS AS MANY DENTAL PRACTICES ARE CLOSED EXCEPT FOR EMERGENCY PROCEDURES

* DENTAL SALES FOR Q1 OF 2020 OF $1.5 BILLION DECREASED 4.6%

* BEGUN TO SEE SOME DENTAL CLINICS REOPEN IN CHINA, HOWEVER RATE OF PRACTICES REOPENING HAS BEEN AT A GRADUAL PACE

* IMPLEMENTED PAYROLL COST REDUCTION PLAN CENTERED AROUND FURLOUGHS, REDUCED WORK HOURS

* IMPLEMENTED VOLUNTARY UNPAID TIME OFF, SUSPENSION OF 401(K) MATCH, AND JOB REDUCTIONS

* HENRY SCHEIN - IN EARLY MARCH, TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HENRY SCHEIN - DUE TO CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 AND IMPACT TO BUSINESS OPERATIONS, NOT PROVIDING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME