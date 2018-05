May 8 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $3.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.17 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: