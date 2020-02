BRIEF-Henry Schein Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $2.25

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.65 TO $3.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $2.7 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.64 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.91 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 EPS GUIDANCE ASSUMES NO SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR CERTAIN INFECTION CONTROL PRODUCTS

* NOT PROVIDING 2020 GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE AS UNABLE TO PROVIDE ACCURATE ESTIMATE OF EXPENSES RELATED TO PLANNED RESTRUCTURING

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA