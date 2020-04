BRIEF-Henry Schein Withdraws Its Previously Announced Financial Guidance For 2020

April 6 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* HENRY SCHEIN INC SAYS EXPERIENCING LOWER SALES ACROSS ITS GLOBAL BUSINESS - SEC FILING

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - IMPLEMENTING COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDING CERTAIN REDUCTIONS IN PAYROLL, SUBSTANTIALLY DECREASING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* HENRY SCHEIN - STANLEY M. BERGMAN, CEO, AGREED TO A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF 100% OF HIS BASE SALARY FROM APRIL 6, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020

* HENRY SCHEIN - CEO AGREED THAT SALARY REDUCTION WILL NOT CONFER OR TRIGGER ANY ADDITIONAL RIGHTS OR ENTITLEMENTS FOR HIM FROM CO OR AFFILIATES

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - IN MARCH 2020, HENRY SCHEIN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM