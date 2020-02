Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ANNOUNCED ADVANCEMENT TO THIRD DOSE LEVEL IN ITS ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL OF CRV431 - SEC FILING

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS - CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT TEAM HAS REVIEWED 150 MG COHORT DATA AND DETERMINED THIS DOSING LEVEL TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED