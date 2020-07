BRIEF-Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Novel Two-Pronged Approach To Treating COVID-19 With CRV431

July 7 (Reuters) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRECLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING NOVEL TWO-PRONGED APPROACH TO TREATING COVID-19 WITH CRV431

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - POSITIVE CRV431 DATA IN MODELS OF ACUTE PULMONARY INJURY AND SARS-COV-2 VIRAL REPLICATION

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CRV431 ATTENUATED LUNG INFLAMMATION AND DAMAGE SIMILAR TO OR BETTER THAN DEXAMETHASONE

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CRV431 DECREASED SARS-COV-2 REPLICATION AND PRODUCTION OF INFECTIOUS VIRUSIN VITRO

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CRV431 MAY OFFER OPPORTUNITY TO TREAT BOTH VIRAL INFECTION AND LUNG INFLAMMATION IN COVID-19

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CRV431, ADDITIONALLY WAS EFFICACIOUS IN TWO DISTINCT PRECLINICAL RESEARCH MODELS RELATED TO COVID-19 DISEASE

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS - CELL CULTURE EXPERIMENTS DEMONSTRATED CRV431 ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY TOWARDS SARS-COV-2, VIRUS RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19 DISEASE Source: (bit.ly/2Z67xDj) Further company coverage: