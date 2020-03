March 12 (Reuters) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CRV431 DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY IN HUMAN IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH STUDY

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS - RESULTS DEMONSTRATE CRV431 EXERTED SIMILAR OR GREATER EFFECTS THAN PIRFENIDONE AND NINTEDANIB ACROSS MANY DISEASE MARKERS Source: (bit.ly/39LQtW2) Further company coverage: