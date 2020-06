June 22 (Reuters) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS’ CRV431 DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY IN KIDNEY FIBROSIS

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS - RESULTS SUPPORT CRV431’S POTENTIAL TO MORE BROADLY TREAT FIBROTIC DISEASES Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3dsUC22 Further company coverage: