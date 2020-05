May 19 (Reuters) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS CRV431 FIRST CYCLOPHILIN INHIBITOR TO ADVANCE TO PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR NASH FIBROSIS

* HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESULTS FROM HEPION'S PHASE 2A AMBITION STUDY EXPECTED BY YEAR-END 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/3g35HJD) Further company coverage: