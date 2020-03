March 25 (Reuters) - Hera SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 385.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 281.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.1 PER SHARE

* HERA CEO SAYS WE WERE ABLE TO ACTIVATE ALL MEASURES NECESSARY TO GUARANTEE THAT ACTIVITIES ARE NOT INTERRUPTED

