BRIEF-Herantis Announces Topline Results Of Phase 1-2 CDNF Trial

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* HERANTIS PHARMA PLC ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS OF PHASE 1-2 CDNF TRIAL

* HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ - TOPLINE ANALYSIS CONFIRMS POSITIVE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF CDNF IN ADVANCED-STAGE PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS, WITH ENCOURAGING BIOLOGICAL RESPONSES AS MEASURED BY PET IMAGING IN SOME PATIENTS

* HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ - RESULTS FROM SECOND PART OF TRIAL, IN WHICH ALL PATIENTS WILL RECEIVE CDNF FOR AN ADDITIONAL SIX MONTHS, ARE EXPECTED IN Q3 2020