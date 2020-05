May 11 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* HERANTIS PHARMA PLC PREPARES FOR NEXT STAGE OF COMPANY DEVELOPMENT BY APPOINTING NEW CEO

* APPOINTED DR. CRAIG COOK AS ITS NEW CEO EFFECTIVE 1(ST) OF JULY 2020.

* MOST RECENTLY, DR. COOK WAS CEO OF MIDATECH PHARMA PLC, A UK-BASED COMPANY FOCUSED ON DELIVERING INNOVATIVE ONCOLOGY