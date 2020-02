Feb 27 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL REVENUES IN 2020

* MAIN OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 ARE TO PRESENT INITIAL RESULTS OF PHASE 1-2 CLINICAL STUDY OF CDNF IN Q1, AND TWELVE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP RESULTS IN Q3

* H2 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)