Oct 19 (Reuters) - HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ:

* ‍PLANS A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO A LIMITED NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND COMPANY‘S DIRECTORS​

* ISSUE ‍REGARDS FINANCING OF LYMFACTIN PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY​

* ‍POSSIBLE SHARE ISSUE WOULD SEEK NEW EQUITY FINANCING IN AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 4.6 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 800,000 SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)