BRIEF-Herantis Pharma Says Covid-19 May Require Rescheduling Of Planned Treatments

March 24 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* HERANTIS PHARMA PLC ANNOUNCES CAPITAL MARKETS DAY WEBCAST AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UPDATE ON ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC.

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY REQUIRE RESCHEDULING OF SOME OF PLANNED TREATMENTS, COMPANY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT SUCH CHANGES WILL HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUTCOMES OF THESE CLINICAL TRIALS.

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY FORESEE ESSENTIAL IMPACT ON ITS PLANS, AND COMPANY'S PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND GUIDANCE FOR 2020 REMAIN UNCHANGED