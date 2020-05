BRIEF-Herantis Pharma To Raise EUR 6.8 Mln Via Directed Share Offering

May 27 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj:

* TO RAISE EUR 6.8 MILLION AS A RESULT OF THE DIRECTED OFFERING

* TO INCREASE AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS RAISED IN PLACING TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 6.8 MILLION

* DUE TO STRONG DEMAND RESOLVED TO INCREASE PROCEEDS RAISED IN PLACING TO ABOUT EUR 6.8 MLN FROM PLANNED PRELIM MINIMUM OF EUR 5 MLN

* ISSUES A TOTAL OF 875,000 PLACING SHARES IN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF PLACING SHARES IS EUR 7.80 PER PLACING SHARE

