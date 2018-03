BRIEF-Herbalife Announces Pricing Of $550 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of Convertible Senior Note Offering

March 21 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* HERBALIFE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $550 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING

* HERBALIFE LTD - ‍PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $550 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024​

* HERBALIFE LTD - ‍CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM​

* HERBALIFE LTD - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPURCHASE PART OF EXISTING 2.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​