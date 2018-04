BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd Announces Name Change To Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

April 24 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* HERBALIFE LTD. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD., REFLECTING ITS LEADERSHIP AS A PREMIER GLOBAL NUTRITION COMPANY

* HERBALIFE LTD - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT

* HERBALIFE LTD - COMMON SHARES OF HERBALIFE NUTRITION WILL BEGIN TRADING UNDER NEW NAME ON APRIL 25, 2018

* HERBALIFE LTD - ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* HERBALIFE LTD - RECORD DATE FOR STOCK SPLIT IS MAY 7, 2018 AND STOCK SPLIT DISTRIBUTION DATE IS MAY 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: