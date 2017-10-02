Oct 2 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd
* Herbalife Ltd says “we could face additional risks resulting from changes in china’s data privacy and cybersecurity requirements” - SEC filing
* Herbalife-on Sept 18, co, some of its units were named as defendants in class action lawsuit, titled Rodgers, Et Al. versus Herbalife Ltd Et Al
* Herbalife-Lawsuit alleges violations of Florida’s deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statutes
* Herbalife says believes the lawsuit is “without merit” and will defend against the claims in the lawsuit
* Herbalife ltd says "with online orderings throughout China, there has been a declining demand in company-operated retail stores" Source: (bit.ly/2khyBgu) Further company coverage: