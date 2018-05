BRIEF-Herbalife Nutrition Announces Adj Price Range Of Its Dutch Auction Tender Offer For Common Shares

May 16 (Reuters) - Herbalife Nutrition Ltd:

* HERBALIFE NUTRITION ANNOUNCES THE ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF ITS DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER FOR COMMON SHARES FOLLOWING STOCK-SPLIT

* HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD - CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE

* HERBALIFE NUTRITION - ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF TENDER OFFER FOR CO'S COMMON SHARES WHEREIN CO IS SEEKING TO PURCHASE UP TO $600 MILLION IN SHARES