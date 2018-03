March 27 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc:

* HERC HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BARBARA BRASIER

* HERC HOLDINGS INC- ‍MARK HUMPHREY, VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)