BRIEF-Herc Holdings Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.36

May 9 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc:

* HERC HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $431.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $440 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $630 MILLION TO $660 MILLION

* HERC HOLDINGS - EQUIPMENT RENTAL REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 15.1% OR $48.5 MILLION TO $369.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $320.6 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* COMPANY MAINTAINED NET FLEET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.69, REVENUE VIEW $440.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: