Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital Inc says ‍on Oct 27, co, Mark Harris mutually agreed Harris would separate from co & end tenure as CFO effective November 2​ - SEC filing

* Hercules Capital Inc - effective Oct 31, board ‍appointed David Lund, co's former CFO, as company's interim chief financial officer​