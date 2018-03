BRIEF-Hercules Capital Says Prime Rate Is Expected To Increase From 4.50 Pct To 4.75 Pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc:

* HERCULES’ HIGHLY ASSET SENSITIVE DEBT INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL $0.04 OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME EARNINGS ANNUALLY(2) FROM THE RECENT INCREASE IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE

* HERCULES CAPITAL INC - PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

* HERCULES CAPITAL- 25 BASIS POINT INCREASE IN PRIME RATE ANTICIPATED TO GENERATE ABOUT $3.2 MILLION, OR $0.04 PER SHARE OF ADDITIONAL NII

* HERCULES CAPITAL INC - EXPECTED BENEFIT FROM MARCH 2018 RATE INCREASE IS EXPECTED TO MATERIALIZE BEGINNING WITH OUR Q2 2018 OPERATING PERIOD