BRIEF-Herige Announces Recovery Of Activity Previously Suspended Due To Coronavirus

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE PARTIAL AND GRADUAL RECOVERY OF ITS ACTIVITY, SUSPENDED SINCE MARCH 17 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* HAS TAKEN OVER STRICTLY SUPERVISED THE ACTIVITY OF CERTAIN SALES OUTLETS IN THE MATERIALS TRADING DIVISION (VM AND LNTP), AND WITHIN THE CONCRETE DIVISION (EDYCEM) OF ITS PRECAST PLANT AND CERTAIN PLANTS

* FOR THE JOINERY BRANCH (ATLANTEM), THE ORDER TAKING IS MAINTAINED AND A DIAGRAM OF POSSIBLE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSIDERATION

* REOPENINGS ARE AIMED AT A PROFESSIONAL CLIENTELE AND NOT AT THE GENERAL PUBLIC, AS RECOMMENDED BY THE AUTHORITIES

* POINTS OUT THAT IT HAS MANY ASSETS AND WILL BE ABLE TO INCLUDING A SOUND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

