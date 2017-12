Dec 6 (Reuters) - HERIGE SA:

* ENTRY INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR PROJECT OF SALE OF NAULLET TO SORIBA ‍​

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BY END OF 2017

* OPERATIONS BEING SOLD AMOUNTED TO €5.2 MILLION IN TURNOVER AT DEC. 31, 2016