Sept 12 (Reuters) - HERIGE SA:

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.1 MLN‍​ VERSUS NO INCOME YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT EUR 88.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)