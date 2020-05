May 5 (Reuters) - Herige SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 132.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 154.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 CRISIS TO CONTINUE TO EXERT SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON ITS ACTIVITY AND ANTICIPATES Q2 TO BE VERY AFFECTED

* TO MAINTAIN SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET FLEXIBILITY, GROUP HAS MADE REQUEST TO BANKING PARTNERS FOR GETTING STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN