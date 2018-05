May 3 (Reuters) - HERIGE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 140.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 130.8 MILLION (IFRS 5) YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO CAPITALIZE ON A CONTINUED RECOVERY IN THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR IN 2018

* IN MID-TERM, TO FOCUS ON PROFITABLE AND LASTING GROWTH WITH INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM

* IN MID-TERM, 70% OF ALL INVESTMENT TO BE DEVOTED TO CONCRETE AND INDUSTRIAL JOINERY