BRIEF-Herige Reports FY EBITDA Growth To 31.3 Million Euros, Cancels 2019 Dividend

April 1 (Reuters) - HERIGE SA:

* NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.5 MILLION FOR 2019 COMPARED WITH EUR 1.3 MILLION FOR 2018

* FY REVENUE EUR 622.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 570.7 MILLION (IFRS) YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 31.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DEVELOPMENTS IN 2020 COULD BE ADJUSTED DEPENDING ON GRAVITY OF IMPACTS OBSERVED

* AT DEC 31, 2019, GROUP HAD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF EUR 100.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.5 MILLION IN 2018

* IN 2019, GROUP RAMPED UP ITS INVESTMENT DRIVE, WHICH TOTALED EUR 32.1 MILLION

* AT DEC 31, 2019 NET FINANCIAL DEBT WAS CONTROLLED AT EUR 67.6 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 61.7 MILLION AT END DEC 2018

* WILL PROPOSE NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2019 AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* CANCELLATION OF 2019 DIVIDEND

* IT IS CURRENTLY TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE PRECISE INFORMATION ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* BUSINESS IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM ACQUISITION OF SIX CONCRETE PLANTS BASED IN SARTHE AND MAYENNE (FRANCE)