Feb 7 (Reuters) - Heriot Reit Ltd:

* ‍DECLARED A MAIDEN DISTRIBUTION OF 35,09000 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON FORECAST DISTRIBUTION OF 71,67 CENTS PER SHARE FORECAST FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2018​

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017 IS R10,90 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 92 CENTS FROM NET ASSET VALUE OF R9.98 AT 31 MAY 2017​