Nov 30 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

* HERITAGE ACQUIRES NARRAGANSETT BAY INSURANCE TO CREATE LEADING SUPER REGIONAL PERSONAL LINES INSURANCE CARRIER

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $250 MILLION

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - DEAL CONSIDERATION CONSISTS OF $210 MILLION IN CASH AND $40 MILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ROE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: