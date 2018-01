BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp And United American Bank Agree To Merge

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Heritage Commerce Corp:

* HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP AND UNITED AMERICAN BANK AGREE TO MERGE

* HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $44.2 MILLION

* HERITAGE COMMERCE - HERITAGE WILL ISSUE ABOUT 2.8 MILLION OF ITS SHARES OF COMMON STOCK TO UNITED AMERICAN COMMON AND PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS IN MERGER

* HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP - OUTSTANDING SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK AND SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR $9.1 MILLION IN CASH AT DEAL CLOSING

* HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE AND UNITED AMERICAN HAVE APPROVED TRANSACTION

* HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP - ONCE TRANSACTION COSTS HAVE BEEN ASSIMILATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, EXPECT MERGER TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS