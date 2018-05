May 2 (Reuters) - Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc:

* HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $83.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $84.3 MILLION

* EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $0.16 DUE TO AFOREMENTIONED ARBITRATION AWARD