BRIEF-HERITAGE FINANCIAL, PUGET SOUND ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Heritage Financial Corp:

* HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND PUGET SOUND BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS

* ‍WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORP APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER ​

* ‍FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD ALSO GRANTED HERITAGE‘S REQUESTED WAIVER FROM ITS APPLICATION FILING REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER OF PUGET SOUND WITH AND INTO HERITAGE AS WELL AS MERGER OF PUGET SOUND BANK INTO HERITAGE BANK​