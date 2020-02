Feb 27 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

* HERITAGE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS- GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $234.1 MILLION IN Q4 2019, BASICALLY IN LINE WITH $234.0 MILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER